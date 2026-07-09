OCEAN CITY, Md. - After months of debate over what it really means to live in Ocean City, the town has approved changes to its residency requirements for elected officials.
Some homes in Ocean City are forever homes. Others are seasonal getaways. But town leaders say ownership alone shouldn't automatically open a seat at the council table.
Ocean City leaders began discussing these changes in May, shortly after controversy surrounding former Councilman Tony Deluca, who resigned in February following questioning during a meeting. Under the town charter, council members are required to reside in Ocean City for at least four months. Whether DeLuca meets that requirement was debated during the meeting.
The former councilman had been spending a significant amount of time at a property he owned in Annapolis due to family health matters.
Now, they are soon to be in place. The amendment prevents people from claiming residency on paper while spending most of the year elsewhere.
The amendment also requires leaders to consider all relevant facts when determining residency and not disqualify someone based on a single factor, such as where they receive mail.
Town leaders say they hope the changes will help avoid another situation like DeLuca's.
"This should be your main residence," Council President Rich Wisser says.
Wisser says living in town year-round is simply the best way to stay informed about the community.
"To think that I would live in Pennsylvania or Baltimore or some place and come place and be on the council, I think would just be wrong. I should have more skin in the game and be here full time," Wisser says.
Ocean City resident Chris Tilghman says DeLuca's situation was unfortunate and worries unforeseen circumstances could create problems for other council members in the future.
Tilghman says that situation falls under what he called "gray-ish areas,".
"It's hurricane season, you know," says Tilghman. "If someone's property is damaged to where they can't live there. There's not; that's not addressed in anything that I know of."
The town says the changes will take effect 50 days after their approval, further clarifying the distinction between owning property in town and calling it home.