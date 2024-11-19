OCEAN CITY, Md. - Sunset park is on the verge of having a new view. On Monday, Nov. 18, Ocean City City Council approved a request from developers for a proposed neighboring hotel.
The proposed Kyma Hotel will now have access for a fire lane at Sunset Park. According to the request, this requires trimming about two feet off of the park's trellises, replacing the entrance curbing with a standard driveway style curb and prohibiting fixed objects like food trucks and tents from being in the area.
Previously, visitors of the park expressed discontent with alterations that come with this safety requirement, “The public space we have now, we need to really preserve and keep. You can’t steal from the beauty. Not for a hotel.” said local William Andrews.
Next comes the approval of the Kyma hotel plans themselves.