OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council is set to meet Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss granting fire lane access in Sunset Park for the proposed Kyma Hotel project. The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., will mark the third discussion on the matter, following public hearings and community pushback.
The proposed modifications to the park include cutting back sections of the south-side trellis, replacing the entrance curb with a driveway-style curb cut, and keeping the area clear of fixed objects such as tents and food trucks.
In exchange, the town is requesting a public easement to create a bayside boardwalk along the west side of the property to offset potential impacts on the park’s functionality.
Local resident William Andrews expressed concerns about the impact on the park. “I think that the only person who really benefits is the hotel and the hotel guests,” he said. Andrews emphasized the importance of preserving public spaces for future generations, adding, “The public space we have now, we need to really preserve and keep. You can’t steal from the beauty. Not for a hotel.”
While some residents acknowledge the potential economic benefits of the hotel, Andrews and others argue that Sunset Park’s role as a community gathering place should remain the priority.
The council recently heard the request on Oct. 29 but delayed a decision to allow for further public input. Local residents have expressed concerns over the proposed changes, emphasizing the importance of preserving the integrity of Sunset Park as a public space.