OCEAN CITY, Md. - For local resident Jim Haughton, few things beat the experience of biking around Ocean City, especially stopping at Sunset Park to take in the view of the bay.
“We just bike ride around here pretty often," Haughton said. "We like to come out here and, you know, look at the overlook.”
Sunset Park is more than just a scenic spot; it’s a popular venue for seasonal events. However, proposed plans for a hotel next door could alter the park’s setup, sparking concerns among some residents.
Kyma Hotel has submitted plans to build a new hotel in downtown Ocean City, adjacent to the park. To meet safety requirements, the developers are requesting an easement from the Ocean City Council to install a fire lane, which would require minor alterations to the park’s design. If approved, the adjustments would involve trimming about two feet off the park’s trellises, replacing the entrance curb with a driveway-style curb, and restricting food trucks, tents, and other fixed objects from occupying the designated area.
One local resident voiced concern that public spaces like Sunset Park shouldn’t have to adjust to meet private business needs, emphasizing the importance of keeping parks free from corporate influence.
Kyma presented their request to the Ocean City Council on Tuesday, only to face public opposition during the meeting. Instead of making a decision, the council agreed to delay the matter, scheduling a public hearing for November 18 to gather additional community input.
While some residents were disappointed that the council didn’t deny the request outright, Haughton expressed a more measured view.
“I understand development is development,” he said. “As long as they keep the park for public use, I think that’s probably an okay trade-off.”
The upcoming hearing is expected to be a forum for residents to voice their support or concerns regarding the future of Sunset Park and the proposed hotel.