Bicyclists in Ocean City are now allowed to ride on certain sidewalks as part of new safety measures approved by the Town Council.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Bicyclists in Ocean City are now allowed to ride on certain sidewalks as part of new safety measures approved by the Town Council.

On Monday, the Ocean City Council approved two recommendations from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee aimed at improving safety for cyclists in areas where riding alongside traffic can be challenging.

Bikes

One change allows bicycles on the west-side sidewalk of Philadelphia Avenue between Caroline Street and South First Street. 

One change allows bicycles on the west-side sidewalk of Philadelphia Avenue between Caroline Street and South First Street. The sidewalk in that area is wider than others, providing more space for cyclists and pedestrians to share safely.

“I think it’s definitely wider on the other side. So I could see that being safer overall,” said Kris Hancock, a longtime downtown Ocean City resident.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY
Bike Lane Ends

Another approved section is along Coastal Highway.

Another approved section is along Coastal Highway, where bicycles are permitted on the east side of the sidewalk between 60th Street and 63rd Street, an area of the highway that does not have a bike lane on the road.

In addition to the sidewalk changes, the town plans to update bike lane markings along parts of St. Louis Avenue at a later date. The existing white markings will be replaced with green thermoplastic markings, similar to those used in white crosswalks.

Markings

The town plans to update bike lane markings along parts of St. Louis Avenue at a later date.

Hancock hopes the changes will help reduce accidents. According to the Ocean City agenda, there were 17 reported bicycle collisions in 2025, an improvement compared to 28 collisions in 2024.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

Recommended for you