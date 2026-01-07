OCEAN CITY, Md. - Bicyclists in Ocean City are now allowed to ride on certain sidewalks as part of new safety measures approved by the Town Council.
On Monday, the Ocean City Council approved two recommendations from the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee aimed at improving safety for cyclists in areas where riding alongside traffic can be challenging.
One change allows bicycles on the west-side sidewalk of Philadelphia Avenue between Caroline Street and South First Street. The sidewalk in that area is wider than others, providing more space for cyclists and pedestrians to share safely.
“I think it’s definitely wider on the other side. So I could see that being safer overall,” said Kris Hancock, a longtime downtown Ocean City resident.
Another approved section is along Coastal Highway, where bicycles are permitted on the east side of the sidewalk between 60th Street and 63rd Street, an area of the highway that does not have a bike lane on the road.
In addition to the sidewalk changes, the town plans to update bike lane markings along parts of St. Louis Avenue at a later date. The existing white markings will be replaced with green thermoplastic markings, similar to those used in white crosswalks.
Hancock hopes the changes will help reduce accidents. According to the Ocean City agenda, there were 17 reported bicycle collisions in 2025, an improvement compared to 28 collisions in 2024.