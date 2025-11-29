Ocean City Arts Center to host free First Friday openings, artisan fair and holiday events

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Center for the Arts will celebrate December’s First Friday on Dec. 5 with a full slate of free art openings, special exhibits, and a two-day artisan fair. The monthly reception, hosted by the Art League of Ocean City, runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Center.
The center says culinary arts students from Worcester Technical High School, led by Worcester County Teacher of the Year Phil Cropper, will provide complimentary holiday bites, and PKS Investments will sponsor free beverages.
The Thaler Gallery will feature the Annual Members Juried Group Show, judged by Salisbury University art professor Jinchul Kim, who also selected winners for cash prizes, according to the art center.
The Sisson Galleria will spotlight the Best of 2025, a collection of award-winning works from throughout the year.
Still life artist Angela Pierce will exhibit in the Spotlight Gallery, showcasing paintings inspired by her extensive travels and study of art history. Glass artist Penny Amici will headline the Felber Artisan Showcase with her hand-decorated crystal stemware and stained-glass creations.
The annual Artisan Fair will fill the Arts Center on Dec. 5 and again on Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring handmade works by local and regional makers. Participating artisans include Savitri Khalsa, Theresa Alo, Lisa Guerriero, Tia and Tuve Tuvesson, Joyce Rose, Steven Siorta, Svetlana McCoy-Rusanova, Jason Giusti, Charlene Wilner and Edward Kelleher.
The event will also offer a bake sale, holiday card craft station, and a raffle for a gift basket filled with artwork. Octaphouse Sweet Eats With a Twist will serve food outside, and parade-goers are invited to stop in for free hot cocoa donated by Happy Jack Pancake House.