OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Beach Patrol has officially ended its 2026 guarding season as dangerous ocean conditions from a Nor’easter continue along the coast.
The Beach Patrol ended lifeguard coverage at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Lifeguard stands have been removed from the beach because of dangerous surf, high tides and large amounts of debris being pushed toward shore.
Throughout the past week, Surf Rescue Technicians have worked to keep people off the beach and out of the water as the Nor’easter created hazardous conditions. High tides have reached dunes and beach access walkways, while debris in the ocean could pose additional dangers as it moves toward shore.
The lifeguard stands will not return this year, and Surf Rescue Technicians will no longer be stationed along Ocean City's beaches. The Beach Patrol is scheduled to return May 29, 2027, the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.
The Beach Patrol is warning that warm and sunny weather this fall does not necessarily mean the ocean is safe. Tropical storm season continues, and dangerous rip currents, powerful shorebreak and debris can create hazardous conditions even on pleasant days.
Beachgoers are being urged to stay out of the ocean while lifeguards are off duty. The Beach Patrol also cautions that someone who enters the water and gets into trouble can put friends or family members at risk if they attempt a rescue.