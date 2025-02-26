OCEAN CITY, Md. - As Ocean City celebrates its 150th anniversary, the town is witnessing a shift in its business landscape. Several long-standing establishments have shut their doors over the past year. The town has a history of decades-long business staples, but over the past 12 months, some of those stores have packed up and closed down, leaving residents and visitors reflecting on memories while anticipating new developments.
The latest closure comes from the 7-Eleven in downtown Ocean City, which has officially ceased operations after tomorrow. Longtime customer Kenny Kirchoff took home memorabilia from the store to remember the good times he had there.
"I'm pretty sad," Kirchoff said. "It gives a place for people to go in the middle of the night to get something and drink something to eat. It was absolutely one of the biggest landmarks here in Ocean City. Everybody knows the 7-Eleven."
But the 7-Eleven is not alone. The iconic Rosenfeld’s Jewish Deli shut its doors in September. Additionally, Roses, a discount store cherished by generations of shoppers, has also ended its run. And the Alaska Stand, a beloved boardwalk eatery that served visitors for over 90 years, is now saying goodbye to its loyal customers.
But when one door closes, another opens. Rosenfeld’s isn’t gone for good—this summer, visitors will be able to enjoy its offerings inside the Shmagel’s Bagels on 82nd Street.
In addition, the former Roses site is slated for redevelopment into an Acme grocery store, and the Alaska Stand’s space will soon welcome another Thrashers, expanding the presence of the iconic fry vendor along the boardwalk.
Thrashers General Manager Les Morris expressed optimism about the changes. "Things come and go, but, all in all, everything works pretty good here in the town of Ocean City," Morris said.
As Ocean City reflects on 150 years along the coast, its business landscape continues to evolve. Morris is hopeful that the new Thrashers location will be open for business before the summer season begins.