OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City officials will review a proposal Monday night that would double parking meter violation fines during certain special events in town, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from residents and visitors.
The proposal would increase the fine for parking meter violations from $50 to $100 when violations occur during designated special events, which typically bring large crowds and increased demand for parking across the resort.
Under the proposal, a $100 fine could replace what is currently a $50 ticket for drivers who exceed their paid parking time during special events. Michelle Mahan said that increase feels excessive for minor timing mistakes.
“I think it’s something that’s got that stiff of a penalty for just like you’re ten minutes late. That just seems outrageous,” Mahan said.
Steven Wright said the higher fine could serve as a reminder for drivers to follow parking rules during busy periods.
“I do understand if people are not taking care of their parking obligations. There is a penalty to be had for this,” Wright said.
Others, including Mahan, argue the increased fine could leave visitors with a negative impression.
“Ocean City has come a long way in making it so user friendly and great events and fun place — the air show, all these great things,” she said. “Why leave people on that sour note? When you go to your car and you see you’ve been fined?”
The increased parking meter fine would apply during the following special events:
Cruisin’ Ocean City
Air Show
Fourth of July Fireworks
White Marlin Open
Bike Week / OC Rock and Ride
Oceans Calling
Country Calling
Endless Summer Cruisin’
The Ocean City Town Council is scheduled to review the proposal during its meeting Monday at 6 p.m.
If approved during Monday’s meeting, the proposal would pass on first reading and advance to a second and final reading at a future town council meeting before taking effect.