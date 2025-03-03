OCEAN CITY, Md. - Homeowners and rental agents in Ocean City are pushing back against a proposed regulation that would impose a five-night minimum stay requirement for short-term rentals in residential and mobile home areas.
The measure, currently under consideration by the Ocean City Council, aims to curb short-term rental sprawl in neighborhoods primarily meant for year-round residents according to the council. If passed, the restriction would take effect for the summers of 2025 and 2026, with a complete ban on short-term rentals in those areas starting in 2027.
"It's taking away their overall ability to use the property as they had purchased it for," said John Magathan, co-owner of BluVista Vacation Rentals.
Opponents argue that the rule would hurt business and limit property owners' rights. Magathan and his business partner, Zviad Phagava, believe the decision should be left to voters.
"They should put it on a referendum," Magathan said. "Let the people vote. Don't take the power into their own hands."
However, city officials have expressed concerns about the impact of short-term rentals on residential communities. Council members have stated they want these areas to remain primarily for year-round residents rather than being dominated by investment properties used for short-term stays.
The proposed regulation is set for a second and final reading at an upcoming Ocean City Council meeting.