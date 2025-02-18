OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City leaders are facing a divided debate over proposed changes to short-term rental policies, with some locals supporting the new regulations and others voicing concern over potential business losses.
At a city council meeting on Tuesday, the key issue was a proposed five-day minimum stay requirement for short-term rentals.
One local and a former short-term rental host, argued that such a policy could hurt her business. “If I couldn’t do three-day rentals, I wouldn’t make the money I’m capable of,” she told CoastTV.
But Michael Ryan, another local, sees the rule as a step toward preserving the town's residential character. “We need to find a balance between full-time residents and vacationers,” Ryan said, supporting the proposed changes.
The city is aiming to prevent neighborhoods from becoming overrun with short-term rentals, a concern raised by officials. Local leaders emphasized the need to keep residential areas distinct from the resort's bustling tourist zones.
As the debate continues, it remains unclear whether a common ground can be reached before the summer season.