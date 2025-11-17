Ocean City considers property-tax credit for Volunteer Fire Company members

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Mayor and Council will hold a second reading of an ordinance on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. that would provide a property-tax credit for active members of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company.
Town documents state the ordinance comes from a recently approved memorandum of understanding with the Volunteer Fire Company, which requires the town to offer a property-tax credit to all active members who live in Ocean City. The credit would be up to $2,500 for qualifying members.
Ryan Whittington, public information officer and member of the department, said keeping members living within town limits has significant benefits.
“When you think about it, if you encourage individuals to live in the town where they work, we really create a much more resilient workplace, work environment. And also our communities become safer. And you intertwine the employees who live here as part of the fabric of the community,” Whittington said.
According to the town, qualifications include being an active member, listed as an owner on the deed to a property, using the property as a primary residence within town limits for at least one year, and living at a property that does not have a rental license.
The ordinance states the tax credit would take effect beginning with the property-tax year starting July 1, 2026.