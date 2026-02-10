OCEAN CITY, Md. - Short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and mobile home communities have been a point of controversy in recent years, prompting council members to explore several regulatory options. Ultimately, however, the council chose to take no action on Tuesday.
Among the proposals considered was a cap that would have limited short-term rental licenses to 10% of properties in residential areas and mobile home communities. That idea was dropped. Another proposal that would have required rental properties to post identifying signs in their yards was also struck down.
Mayor Rick Meehan voiced frustration with the decision, saying he believes it is a mistake for Ocean City not to make any changes to its short-term rental policies.
One concept floated for future discussion includes a stricter zero-tolerance policy for properties that violate current rules.
Local realtor Terry Riley said enforcing the regulations already on the books is the most effective approach.
“We can protect our owners, our guests, and the people that want to be landlords,” Riley said. “We can protect all those rights under the given rules that we have now.”
According to Ocean City Manager Terry McGean, because the workshop effectively ended discussion on the proposed ordinances, the issues will not be brought before the council for further discussion unless requested by the council president.
For now, short-term rentals in Ocean City will continue operating under existing regulations.