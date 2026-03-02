OCEAN CITY, Md. — This summer, the Ocean City Police Department plans to clarify regulations for taxi drivers applying for or renewing their licenses. The proposed changes aim to ensure residents and visitors have a safe mode of transportation.
“We want to make sure that we are providing our residents and visitors with a safe mode of transportation here in town,” said Ashley Miller, the deputy communications manager for the ocean city police department.
The proposed updates include clearer medical fitness standards, a requirement to show proof of legal authorization to work in the U.S., and more specific guidelines for drug testing.
Some taxi drivers say the process is already strict, saying that licenses must be renewed annually and drivers must undergo drug testing.
But drug testing has raised concerns.
“We were starting to see some issues with our taxi drivers when it came to drug testing results,” Miller said.
According to the police department, some applicants have appealed positive results, arguing that their medical marijuana is doctor-prescribed and legal in Maryland. That prompted new language in the rule book stating that even prescribed marijuana could still result in a license denial.
“You don’t know if they will be using it while driving. They might think since I have a permit I can use this anytime I want, and I think it is putting innocent people in danger,” said Ken Walters, a local in the area.
The rules would apply only to taxi drivers, not Uber or Lyft. The Ocean City Council is scheduled to hold its second and final reading on the proposed changes on Monday at 6 p.m. If approved, the new rules would take effect immediately.