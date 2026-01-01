OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Council will discuss the future of short-term rentals in residential areas and mobile home communities during its meeting Monday, as officials continue weighing potential regulations.
The discussion follows the council’s recent decision to extend a moratorium that restricts new rental business licenses in those areas. According to the town of Ocean City, the extension gives council members additional time to consider how short-term rentals should be regulated moving forward.
Some residents say short-term rentals have created challenges in their neighborhoods. Homeowner Chris Pilzer said he has experienced issues involving renters staying in nearby properties.
“We have had some short term renters that cause problems at times. Noise violations, leaving debris,” Pilzer said.
Council members are expected to review three possible regulatory options: phasing out, freezing or capping short-term rentals in residential and mobile home districts.
Under a phase-out plan, no new licenses would be issued, and existing licenses would expire if properties are sold or licenses are not renewed, gradually eliminating short-term rentals in those areas.
A freeze would maintain the current number of licenses, preventing any additional ones from being issued.
A cap would allow a limited number of new licenses beyond those already approved. Pilzer said that option could offer a compromise.
“Short term rentals do cause problems at times, but I think capping it is a happy medium. I think that would appease both sides in both parties,” he said.
Other homeowners oppose additional regulations, arguing that short-term rentals in residential areas and mobile home communities were already addressed during a special election held in July.
With multiple options still under consideration, the final decision now rests with the Ocean City Council.