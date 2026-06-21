OCEAN CITY, Md. - Families across Ocean City marked Father’s Day on Sunday by spending time together on the beach, at local restaurants, and on the water, creating memories and continuing family traditions.
For Corey Briggs, the day was less about how many fish were caught and more about sharing time with the people he loves.
“Being a father is the best thing that's ever happened to me,” Briggs says.
Briggs spent part of the day fishing in Ocean City, a place he says holds special meaning for his family.
“This is what you work for all year long,” Briggs says. “It's just to have the opportunity to come out and be in my favorite place in the world, Ocean City, Maryland, and spend it with the people I love. Get to show them the traditions that I got to grow up on.”
Throughout the resort town, families celebrated in different ways. Some spent the day relaxing on the beach, while others enjoyed attractions along the boardwalk or gathered around the dinner table.
Matt Ritter began his Father’s Day with brunch and planned to spend the rest of the day boating with family.
When asked about his favorite part of the holiday, Ritter offered a simple answer: “Building new traditions.”
Ritter tells CoastTV that watching his family evolve while creating new memories is what makes Father’s Day special.
“Just creating new memories, there's so much to do down here, it's just a lot of fun,” Ritter says.
Whether casting a line at the Ocean City Inlet or sharing a meal with loved ones, many fathers spent the day doing what they value most: spending time with family.