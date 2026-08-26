OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Film Festival premiered entries from the 9th Annual Ocean City Film Challenge on Aug. 8., and announced the winners of the films that will now be screened at the 11th Annual Ocean City Film Festival in March 2027.
Filmmakers were challenged to produce a short film about Ocean City no longer than 10 minutes and made between July 1 and July 31.
Twelve entries were received in the challenge.
Special guest juror James Dufendach, Coordinator of the Ocean City Comic Con, selected the entries and following winners:
- First place - The Haunting of Ocean City, directed by Holden Connor. Former small-time drug dealer Jackson Gallagher is haunted by a spooky figure from a painting while working the night shift at the Ocean Gallery. The film runs 8 minutes.
- Second place - Jamal from Senegal, directed by Marlon Wallace. When his cousin, a police detective, finds out he’s involved with criminal activity, Jamal has to decide to fight against or with his family. The film runs 10 minutes.
- Third place - Ocean City Life, Wow, What a Ride!, directed by PAC 14. Himalaya ride operator Gerry Burnes is about to retire after 40 years of Boardwalk dreams. His only wish is to do it all again with his lifelong love. Wow. What a ride. The film runs 7 minutes.
- Audience Choice Award - Vampires of Ocean City, directed by Torrez Wise. Two feuding factions of vampires land in Ocean City, where their long-standing peace treaty is broken as a battle ensues for possession of The Chosen Girl. The film runs 10 minutes.
The Ocean City Film Festival will return for Season 11 on March 4 to March 7 2027.