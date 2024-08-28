OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department is making waves with its latest high-tech addition: an advanced sonar device designed to locate people underwater.
The AQUAEYE® tool combines sonar technology with artificial intelligence, bringing a new level of efficiency and speed to water rescues.
In recent weeks, the department's dive team has taken the plunge, training in local waters to master this innovative device. The sonar stands out for its ability to perform in low-visibility conditions, allowing for faster searches across larger areas.
“We are thrilled to incorporate the AQUAEYE® into our rescue efforts,” said Dive Team Commander David Peterson. “This device is expected to reduce the time spent searching by covering more ground quickly, which will help us utilize our resources more effectively and improve our life-saving operations.”
Fire Chief Richie Bowers highlighted the significance of this new addition: “The AQUAEYE® represents our commitment to using cutting-edge technology to enhance public safety. This device will not only support our rescue missions but also improve the effectiveness and safety of our personnel.”