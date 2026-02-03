OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department has officially sworn in Josh Bunting as Fire Chief following his recommendation by City Manager Terry McGean and approval by the Mayor and City Council.
According to McGean, Bunting's command experience as both an Ocean City volunteer firefighter and the Ocean City Fire Marshal makes him qualified for the position.
Under Chief Bunting’s leadership, the department will build on its strong foundation by supporting the dedicated team of career and volunteer members who deliver essential services every day, according to the Town of Ocean City. Priorities will include operational readiness, firefighter and paramedic wellness, recruitment and retention, and maintaining rapid, high-quality emergency response.
"This department’s strength has always been its people. I look forward to working alongside our talented career and volunteer members to support one another, serve our community, and continue moving the department forward together," said Bunting.