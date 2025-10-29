OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Fire Department wrapped up a Fire Prevention Month by reaching more than 800 students from pre-K through high school with lessons on smoke alarm checks and lithium-ion battery safety.
According to the OCFD, firefighters visited schools including Ocean City Elementary, Seaside Christian Academy, and several local daycares to share interactive lessons and demonstrations as part of the National Fire Protection Association’s theme, “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” Students also participated in a poster contest to promote home fire safety.
“Our biggest message this year was simple but lifesaving — check your smoke alarms,” said Ryan Whittington, Community & Department Engagement Officer for the Ocean City Fire Department. “It’s a small action that can make all the difference. We also encourage every family to have a home escape plan with a designated meeting place outside.”
Fire Marshal Joey Sexauer said Fire Prevention Month continues to be one of the department’s most important community efforts. “We’re proud of how engaged our students and families were this year,” Sexauer said. “By teaching children early and reinforcing these lessons at home, we’re building a safer Ocean City together.”
The OCFD also reminded residents to safely use and dispose of lithium-ion batteries — now common in e-bikes, phones, and household electronics.
Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips:
Buy only products listed by a recognized testing laboratory.
Charge devices safely using manufacturer-approved cords and avoid charging on beds or couches.
Recycle responsibly — never place batteries in household trash or recycling bins. Visit call2recycle.org for drop-off locations.