OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department is mourning the loss of Life Member and retired Captain JD Lawson. He died in the line of duty while responding to a fire in McDowell County, West Virginia.
Lawson, 54, was serving as Deputy Chief of the War Volunteer Fire Department when he became ill while enroute to a structure fire in Jolo, West Virginia, on Feb. 17. While being transported to Welch Community Hospital, he lost consciousness, and first responders initiated CPR. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The office classified Lawson’s death as a Line of Duty Death and his body has been transported to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
A Lasting Legacy
Before serving in West Virginia, Lawson was a respected leader in the Ocean City Fire Department. A Life Member and captain, he trained and mentored many firefighters.
"His true impact lives on through the countless firefighters he mentored and taught over his years of service," said a Facebook post from the Ocean City Fire Department on Tuesday. "As an instructor and leader, he shaped the skills and values of generations of Ocean City firefighters who continue to serve our community today."
Scene of the Fire
The fire, reported around 7:25 p.m. in the 12000 block of Marshall Highway, prompted a response from the Bradshaw, Raysal and War Volunteer Fire Departments. Another firefighter with Bradshaw Volunteer Fire Department, Gary M. Coleman, suffered breathing difficulties due to smoke inhalation and collapsed. He was flown to CAMC General Division in Charleston for treatment and was later released. The burning structure was also his residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.