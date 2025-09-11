Bells rang out in Ocean City on Thursday as the community gathered to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Bells rang out in Ocean City on Thursday as the community gathered to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The ceremony began with six separate salutes, each marking a moment of loss from that day — the two planes striking the World Trade Center, the collapse of both towers, the attack on the Pentagon, and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

2

For William Mahon, the remembrance is personal.
“My brother-in-law, he wound up dying from the aftermath. He was an EMT,” Mahon said.

After the salutes, a procession of motorcycles rolled down the Ocean City Boardwalk, followed by music and speakers honoring the day with stories of sacrifice and resilience.

3

Deputy Chief Firefighter James Jester said he feels a responsibility to ensure the tragedy’s significance endures for younger generations.
“An individual that’s graduating college today, they weren’t even born when 9/11 happened,” Jester said. “So I take it as my responsibility and my generation’s responsibility to keep the memory of 9/11.”

4

Maryland State Sen. Mary Beth Carozza also addressed the crowd, noting the power of the community’s ongoing tributes.
“They stop, they pause. They remember. They honor. And that will only continue to build over the years,” Carozza said.

The remembrance will conclude with beams of light shining from the Ocean City Boardwalk at 7:30 p.m.

