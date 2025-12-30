OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is offering free Beach Bus service on New Year’s Eve to help people get around safely while celebrating the holiday.
The Beach Bus will be free starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, and will continue running at no cost until 3 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.
According to the town, buses will operate approximately every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 31. Service will then increase to about every 15 minutes from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 to accommodate New Year’s Eve crowds.
After 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the Beach Bus will return to its regular schedule, running daily from 6 a.m. until 1 a.m., with buses arriving about every 30 minutes. Regular fares will apply at that time, with a $4 ride-all-day pass per person.