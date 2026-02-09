OCEAN CITY, Md. — Although the beaches may be quiet during the offseason, Ocean City officials say the town is staying busy with a full slate of events planned for February.
“February is really unique here in Ocean City. It's kind of like the calm before the storm is what I'll say,” said Tom Perlozzo, the town’s director of tourism.
Perlozzo said Ocean City has more events scheduled for February than in years past, as the town continues to focus on drawing visitors during traditionally slower months.
Those events include two soccer tournaments, a pickleball tournament, cheerleading competitions and a boat show at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, among others.
Perlozzo believes the expanded lineup will help support the local economy during the offseason, especially as the town continues to position itself as a destination for large-scale events.
"Ocean City's evolving in the event space. And I think people are realizing that there's 11,000 hotel rooms inside the city, 20,000 short term rentals. The infrastructure for hosting those kinds of events is in place."
Amy Thompson, president of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, said the events are expected to bring increased foot traffic to local businesses at a time when tourism typically slows down.
"A wonderful way to get heads in beds for our hotels and for our restaurants and amusements, even to to get some visitors that maybe they wouldn't otherwise."
Looking ahead, Perlozzo said more than 50 different and unique events are being considered for the coming months, including the possibility of an LPGA golf tournament and a Super Girl Surf Festival.
Whether those events ultimately come to fruition, Perlozzo said, is something residents and visitors will have to wait and see.