OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police told the town’s Police Commission on Jan. 12 that the department has asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide notice, when possible, if the agency is in the area, according to meeting minutes.
Captain Dennis Eade, giving the update on behalf of Chief Raymond Austin, said the department has been in contact, to the best of its abilities, with ICE requesting advance notification. He said there is a mutual understanding in place, though there may be situations when the agency cannot notify local police.
Additionally, Captain Eade emphasized that Ocean City police are not part of any ICE activity.