OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two officers whose law enforcement careers began on Ocean City’s boardwalk have been killed in separate shootings over the past weekend, officials said.
Officer Cameron Girvin, who first joined the Ocean City Police Department in 2018 as a public safety aide, later transferred to the Virginia Beach Police Department. Girvin was killed during a traffic stop in Virginia Beach around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 when a struggle with a motorist turned violent.
In a separate shooting on Saturday Feb. 22 in York County, Pa., Officer Andrew Duarte, was shot while responding to an active shooter at UPMC Memorial Hospital. Duarte began his law enforcement career as a seasonal officer in Ocean City in 2016 before serving five years with the Denver Police Department and eventually joining the West York Borough Police Department in 2022.
"Losing one of our own, no matter where they served, is a profound reminder of the risks we take and the bond we share," said Interim Chief Michael Colbert.
Family members, friends and fellow officers across multiple departments mourn the loss of these two men whose service began in the community they loved.