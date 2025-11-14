OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has issued a warning regarding a new phone scam in the area.
Department officials say that community members have been receiving calls from unknown callers impersonating Ocean City Police officers.
That's when members of the Ocean City Police Department say the impersonator will tell the individual that they have an outstanding warrant, and they must send money to resolve it.
"Be especially cautious of anyone requesting payment through PayPal, Venmo, Cash App, or gift cards," department officials say on Facebook.
OCPD reminds those in the community not to provide sensitive information during a suspicious call, and under no circumstances will a department call individuals to settle warrants or to obtain payment information.