Ocean City Police launch Holiday toy drive for Worcester County GOLD

The Ocean City Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys to bring holiday cheer to local families through Worcester County GOLD’s Helping Hands for the Holidays program.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has kicked off its annual Holiday Toy Drive, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Worcester County GOLD.

Organizers request that toys be valued at $40 or less and ask that items such as jewelry, bicycles, electronics, video games and toy weapons be excluded.

The department says gifts for teens including clothing, shoes, headphones and room decor are especially welcome.

The donations will benefit the nonprofit’s Helping Hands for the Holidays program, which provides gifts to more than 500 individuals across Worcester County each year, says the department. This marks the tenth consecutive year the OCPD has partnered with GOLD to support families in need during the holiday season.

Toy donations can be dropped off at the Public Safety Building at 6501 Coastal Highway.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

