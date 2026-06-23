OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City Police Department investigation into a social media-promoted "Takeover" event led to the arrest of a man from Baltimore on drug distribution charges.
The investigation began June 17 after the Ocean City Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit received information from the Baltimore City Police Department about a social media promotion for a "Late Night Beach Party Link Up" planned for Ocean City on June 18, said OCPD.
“Public safety increasingly requires a proactive approach,” said Chief Raymond J. Austin. “Working closely with our law enforcement partners, sharing information, and monitoring emerging activity on social media allows us to identify potential issues early and take action before they impact our community.”
Detectives said they determined the social media accounts promoting the event belonged to people previously identified during a June 16 operation in downtown Ocean City. During that operation, Ocean City police, the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service helped take a 21-year-old woman from Frederick into custody on an outstanding warrant connected to a home invasion investigation.
Investigators also identified two men, ages 18 and 20, and a 24-year-old woman from Baltimore as people promoting several upcoming takeover-style events in Ocean City.
As the investigation continued, detectives learned that one of those people, Mehkai Leonard Tindal, 20, of Baltimore, was allegedly using social media to advertise the illegal sale of controlled dangerous substances in Ocean City. According to police, detectives identified the car Tindal was using and the motel where he was staying near 19th Street and Philadelphia Avenue.
On June 18, narcotics detectives with the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team and Ocean City police arranged an undercover purchase of controlled dangerous substances from Tindal in the area of 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue, police said. After the controlled purchase was completed, detectives conducted a traffic stop and took Tindal into custody without incident.
Police said search warrants were later executed at the motel near 19th Street, where detectives recovered additional controlled dangerous substances and materials related to drug distribution. A car was also seized pending forfeiture proceedings.
Tindal was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. He appeared before a Maryland District Court commissioner and was ordered held on a $5,000 bond.
The Ocean City Police Department said it continues to monitor social media activity and work with partner agencies to address criminal activity and concerns related to "Takeover" events.
Anyone with information about possible criminal activity in Ocean City is encouraged to contact the department's tip line at 410-520-5136, email crimetips@oceancitymd.gov, or call police directly at 410-723-6610.
This comes almost a month after Rehoboth Beach experienced a "Takeover" event that resulted in several businesses closing early and a large police presence made up of Delaware State Police, Rehoboth Beach Police, Dewey Beach and several more departments. Ultimately, Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings' office has directed prosecutors to dismiss all charges against the four men previously accused of promoting the event. However, Rehoboth Beach continues to conduct its own independent review of the event.