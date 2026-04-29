OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a theft investigation.
Police said the theft happened April 29 between 3:58 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. at a business near South Atlantic Avenue and Somerset Street.
The first suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, short dark hair, light blue denim jeans, a camo-print fleece, a white undershirt and a camo hat worn backward.
The second suspect is described as a white male with a thin build and bushy, medium-length dark hair. Police said he was wearing a camo-print hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white trim along the sole.
Both suspects were last seen heading south on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Pfc. L. Arlington at larlington@oceancitymd.gov. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitted through the Ocean City Police Department’s crime tips portal.
Police ask people to reference case number 2026-00-0747.