OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department has added a new K-9 team to its ranks, marking a milestone for the agency.
PFC Devin Bartrom and K-9 Mackenzie recently graduated from initial K-9 training after completing a six-week program. Mackenzie, a 16-month-old Bloodhound, is the department’s first Bloodhound to serve in a K-9 role.
Training began Nov. 17 and was led by Wynn Warren of Diesel Dogs K9. During the program, Bartrom and Mackenzie were trained in trailing and locating criminal suspects, missing vulnerable adults, and abducted or missing juveniles.
K-9 Mackenzie was donated to the Ocean City Police Department by Public Safety Dogs Inc., a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2003 and originally known as Canines for Kids Inc. The organization provides trained police dogs to law enforcement agencies across the country.
The new K-9 team officially began patrol duties on New Year’s Eve, according to the department.
Police officials praised the addition of the Bloodhound team, noting the breed’s strong scent-tracking abilities and its value in search and rescue and criminal investigations. The department encouraged the community to join in congratulating Bartrom and Mackenzie as they begin their service in Ocean City.