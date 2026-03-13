Ocean City prepares for large St. Patrick’s Day parade, increased police presence

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City will be filled with Irish pride Saturday, March 14, as the town hosts its annual OC St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival.
The event is the largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Maryland and is expected to draw large crowds. Officials say several safety precautions are in place to help ensure a fun and safe celebration for everyone.
Planning for the event takes months, according to the Ocean City Police Department.
“So we actually spend months when you really get behind the scenes when it comes to planning parades and large scale events,” said Ashley Miller, deputy communications manager for the department.
Police say locals and visitors can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence across town throughout the holiday weekend.
The department will also participate in the Maryland Border to Border St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving crackdown from March 13 through March 17.
“The party keeps going all night long, so we will make sure we have a full complement of officers available on our evening and midnight shifts, along with extra DUI patrols out,” Miller said.
During the same enforcement period in 2025, officers made six DUI arrests.
Police are also reminding drivers to remain alert for pedestrians and to drive slowly, especially in areas with heavy foot traffic.
Alternate traffic patterns will be in effect from 63rd Street to 41st Street.
The Irish Festival begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the parade starts at noon. Ocean City officials recommend spectators arrive by 10:30 a.m. to avoid traffic delays.