OCEAN CITY, Md. — Businesses in Ocean City are preparing for large crowds this weekend as the town gets ready for its annual Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Green decorations are already going up across town as visitors begin arriving ahead of Saturday’s festivities.
James DePhillips and his wife traveled from Pennsylvania to take part in the celebration. “We're here for the parade. It's my wife and her girlfriend's 60th birthday this month. So we're down celebrating their birthdays,” DePhillips said.
He is one of many visitors making the trip from out of state to enjoy the parade and the weekend’s events. Local hotels say the celebration also marks the unofficial start of the busy tourism season.
Keith Whisenant, general manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City, said the parade signals the beginning of a steady stream of visitors heading into spring and summer.
“Saint Patrick's Day leads in the spring break. Spring break leads in the golf season for two months, which leads into your weekends like Springfest and the car show and then Memorial Day. Next thing you know, you're in the heat of summer,” Whisenant said.
Restaurants and bars are also preparing for the influx of customers expected throughout the weekend.
Steven Weisenberg, general manager of Bull on the Beach, said businesses are anticipating strong turnout after a long winter.
“A lot of people come into town from the DMV and our northeast. With the hard winter we just had, I think people are going to come out strong,” Weisenberg said.
With visitors arriving in green and businesses ready for the crowds, Ocean City businesses say the parade is expected to once again draw large crowds to the resort town.