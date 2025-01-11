OCEAN CITY, Md. — On New Year’s Day, more than 700 participants braved the chilly 46-degree water in Ocean City for the 31st Annual Atlantic General Hospital Penguin Swim. The event, benefiting Atlantic General Hospital raised over $121,000.
“We’re thrilled with the community response,” said Emily Tunis, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. “The funds raised directly support investments in technology, clinical staff, and infrastructure to provide high-quality care for our community.”
Teams and individual "penguins" dressed in costumes and swimwear charged into the ocean as spectators cheered. The event's title sponsor, The Bull on the Beach, continued its three-decade-long tradition of leading the festivities.