OCEAN CITY, Md. - The town of Ocean City is seeking a contractor to build a living shoreline at Northside Park, with plans calling for new sand, rock, marsh areas and erosion-control measures along Assawoman Bay.
The project would be built along the eastern shoreline of the bay at 200 125th St. and would include work on both sides of the park’s existing pier, according to the town’s bid documents.
Plans call for about 4,200 square feet of sand-cobble mix across the two work areas. East of the pier, the project would include 3,100 square feet of the mix, along with a 35-foot-by-16-foot Class III rock sill, 355 square feet of low marsh and 1,721 square feet of high marsh.
West of the pier, plans call for another 1,100 square feet of sand-cobble mix, a second 35-foot-by-16-foot rock sill, 420 square feet of low marsh and 470 square feet of high marsh. The project would also add sand fencing on both sides of the pier.
Combined, the plans include nearly 3,000 square feet of high and low marsh areas and 292 linear feet of sand fencing.
The work is to follow construction plans, technical specifications and a Maryland Department of the Environment permit. Ocean City says it has secured the permits needed for the project.
People who spend time at Northside Park say the waterfront is an important part of what draws them there.
One woman who said she walks at the park almost every day when she is in Ocean City said she enjoys seeing people fish and crab from the pier.
“Um, yeah, because we love it and we like coming over here and seeing what's going on and the fishing and the walking is very good exercise,” she said. “And yeah, yeah, we're very happy with Northside Park. We always have been.”
Another park visitor described Northside Park as a place that brings the community together through sports, events and recreation.
“The park itself is great. And then the buildings, like they have, you know, the winter festive lights here, it's nice. And the community center with classes and. But definitely I think it's a great idea to keep it preserved with the rocks and and keeping the marsh like it is,” she said.
The bid documents say the contractor will be expected to make reasonable provisions to avoid impeding park patrons and employees during construction. Normal work hours would be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Temporary construction fencing would also be installed and remain in place for the duration of the work or until Ocean City directs its removal.
The project is anticipated to begin Jan. 18, 2027, and conclude April 19, 2027, for a total construction period of 92 calendar days.
Sealed bids are due by 10 a.m. Oct. 9. The bids are scheduled to be opened and read aloud during the Ocean City Mayor and City Council work session Oct. 13 before being returned to staff for additional review.
The bid documents do not list a final project cost. The contract amount will be determined through the bidding process.