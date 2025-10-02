OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City will set a Special Event Zone and enhance parking rules during the Endless Summer Cruisin’ from Thursday, Oct. 9, to Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025.
The Ocean City Police Department announced that speed limits will be reduced to 30 mph or lower in residential areas, and fines for traffic violations will be increased. The penalties mirror those of a construction zone, with higher fines or even arrests possible depending on the severity of the offense.
Police expect heavy congestion and possible changes to the traffic pattern throughout the weekend. Law enforcement agencies including Ocean City Police, Maryland State Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will maintain a significant presence to enforce traffic laws.
In addition, Ocean City officials passed Resolution 2025-10, implementing enhanced parking rates and penalties from Oct. 9-12. The stricter measures target prohibited parking, such as along red curbs, near fire hydrants, and on sidewalks. The town said the goal is to keep traffic flowing and pedestrians safe.
The police department is encouraging people not to block sidewalks or persuade drivers to perform dangerous stunts like tire-spinning or burnouts. Officers say they will cite both drivers and people who provoke reckless driving. With thousands of visitors expected, pedestrians are encouraged to use marked crosswalks, wait for signals, and ensure drivers see them before crossing.