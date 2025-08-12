Ocean City to review bids for wastewater treatment plant upgrade.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are set to review bids Tuesday afternoon for a major upgrade to the town’s wastewater treatment plant on 64th Street, which has been in operation since 1969.
The discussion is scheduled for 1 p.m. during the Mayor and Council meeting. Council members are expected to formally acknowledge the companies that submitted proposals for the project and vote to send those bids to staff and the town’s design engineers for evaluation. No contract will be awarded at this meeting.
The work will include construction of a new influent pump station, a headworks facility, mechanical and electrical equipment upgrades, site improvements and demolition of outdated structures, according to Public Works Director Hal Adkins.
According to the Ocean City agenda, parts of the plant were originally built in the late 1960s and have reached the end of their useful life.
The project will be financed through a bond issue planned for fall 2025, with debt payments covered by wastewater system ratepayers.
