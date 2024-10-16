OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City’s Public Works Department will have its bi-annual hydrant flushing starting Sunday, Oct. 20, progressing from South First Street and covering several blocks per day, moving from south to north.
The flushing is scheduled to take place during late evening and in the early morning, though the schedule may be subject to change, says the town.
Residents and businesses may notice discoloration in the water during the flushing. However, the town says discoloration is harmless and should clear up after running cold water for several minutes. The project is expected to finish by Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24.
Ocean Pines has also begun hydrant flushing throughout the community. That schedule estimates that flushing will continue until Oct. 31.