Tree Down

In a Feb. 26 news release, the Ocean Pines CPI Department said crews are actively working to clear debris and remove limbs throughout the community as quickly and safely as possible.

OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association is asking people who live there to report dangerous trees and hanging branches as cleanup continues following this week’s blizzard.

In a Feb. 26 news release, the Ocean Pines CPI Department said crews are actively working to clear debris and remove limbs throughout the community as quickly and safely as possible.

People who live there who notice hanging branches on residential properties or extending over roadways are asked to call 410-641-7425. Photos and the property address, may also be emailed to poristian@oceanpines.org.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you