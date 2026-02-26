OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association is asking people who live there to report dangerous trees and hanging branches as cleanup continues following this week’s blizzard.
In a Feb. 26 news release, the Ocean Pines CPI Department said crews are actively working to clear debris and remove limbs throughout the community as quickly and safely as possible.
People who live there who notice hanging branches on residential properties or extending over roadways are asked to call 410-641-7425. Photos and the property address, may also be emailed to poristian@oceanpines.org.