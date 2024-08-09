OCEAN PINES, Md.- The Ocean Pines Association is urging both locals and visitors to actively participate in maintaining the cleanliness of the community. According to the association, this is especially important around the Yacht Club area.
The push comes in response to what the association says are increasing concerns about the accumulation of litter. This includes beverage cans, cups, napkins, cigarette butts and pet waste, which have become more prevalent during the busy summer months.
General Manager John Viola emphasized the importance of a clean environment, noting that the unsightly debris detracts from the community's beauty and poses significant health risks.
To address the issue, the Ocean Pines Association plans to boost its efforts by installing additional trash cans, increasing signage around the Yacht Club, and raising awareness through social media.
Viola expressed optimism that these measures, combined with community cooperation, will help preserve the area's condition. The association encourages everyone to do their part by properly disposing of trash and ensuring pets are cleaned up after, aiming to make Ocean Pines a cleaner place for all.