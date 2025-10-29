OCEAN PINES, Md. - A new cell tower disguised to look like a tree is coming to Ocean Pines after the Board of Directors voted to approve a site lease agreement with Milestone Towers during its October board meeting.
The project is aimed at improving cell service in the community while keeping the visual impact minimal, said the Ocean Pines Association. Police Chief Tim Robinson, who presented the motion, confirmed that architectural drawings are in progress and the tower will be designed to blend into its surroundings. The OPA website shows the tower going at 100 Clubhouse Drive.
Robinson also outlined the financial benefits of the agreement. Ocean Pines will receive 40 percent of the ground rent revenue, with the first year expected to bring in around $36,000, assuming only one carrier signs on. That amount includes an upfront payment of $20,000 and revenues could grow if more carriers join the tower, according to an OPA release.
“I have been told that all three major carriers, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are planning on coming on board. If that happens, it’s going to be a consistent mid-30s, about $35,000 a year rent to Ocean Pines,” said Robinson.
Milestone Towers initially approached the OPA in the spring, and a public Town Hall was held in July to inform locals about the project and gather feedback. However, CoastTV reported in November 2024 the beginning discussions of the tower, following concerns from locals regarding the service. While the timeline for construction is not finalized, Milestone officials say the tower could be completed by November 2026.