OCEAN PINES, Md. – Ocean Pines Recreation & Parks is kicking off the holiday season with a morning of festive events on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Ocean Pines Community Center, offering fun for all ages and support for local families in need.
The morning begins with Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Santa Claus is set to arrive around 8:30 a.m. and will stay for photos until 11 a.m. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, juice, milk, coffee, pastries and fruit. Admission is $6 for children ages 4–10, $10 for those 11 and older, and free for kids 3 and under. Families are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy for Worcester County charities or non-perishable food for local families.
Also from 8 to 11 a.m., the Reindeer Lane Gift Shop returns in the East Room, allowing children 12 and under to shop for affordable gifts. Every item is priced at $5 or less, with many options suitable for both kids and adults. While admission is free, donations of new or gently used items are appreciated.
A new feature this year is the Holiday Vendor Fair in the Community Center Gym from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors can shop a wide selection of gifts, including handmade jewelry, paper crafts, tumbler cups, candles, custom artwork and products from Pampered Chef. Admission is free and open to the public.
In addition to the events on Dec. 6, Santa’s Red Mailbox will return starting Nov. 25. Children can drop off their letters to Santa at the Community Center through Dec. 20. Each envelope includes festive paper and a little sparkly surprise from Santa’s elves.