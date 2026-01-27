OCEAN PINES, Md. - Lingering winter weather is having mixed effects on businesses in Ocean Pines. Some owners report canceled appointments and slower traffic, while others say customers are still finding their way through cold and icy conditions.
Peter Cuesta, a foot doctor in Ocean Pines, said he has already had four appointments canceled in a single day, which he attributes to concerns about snow and icy roads.
“A lot of people will cancel for the day and reschedule,” Cuesta said.
He added that even the possibility of winter weather can impact his schedule.
“They have quite an effect. Even a forecast of snow will cause cancellations,” Cuesta said.
Right next door, Oasis Nutrition owner Diana Sabia said she is expecting higher electricity bills as she works to keep her store warm, but said customer traffic has remained steady. “Once we opened back up, I've had all my regulars again. It's been beautiful,” Sabia said.
She added that despite the cold, customers are still stopping in. “I am still seeing the foot traffic and everything, so I'm just grateful that people are out and about,” Sabia said.
Other businesses have seen an increase in activity ahead of the storm. Maureen Kennedy, owner of My Backyard, a store that specializes in bird supplies, said many customers came in before the storm to stock up on bird food.
Kennedy said feeding birds is especially important during cold weather, when birds burn more energy to stay warm. “In the wintertime when it gets cold, they fluff up so that there's a thin layer between the skin and the feathers, and they pretty much shiver all night. So they're burning calories to stay warm,” Kennedy said.
While some customers are continuing to shop, others are choosing to stay home until icy conditions improve.
