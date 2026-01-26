OCEAN CITY, Md. - A powerful winter storm that battered the coast has destroyed an outdoor shelter used by people experiencing homelessness in Ocean City.
The makeshift shelter, located outside Saint Paul’s-by-the-Sea Church, collapsed after heavy snow and rain caused a tarp structure to fall, damaging tents and personal belongings. Volunteers were out in freezing conditions Monday clearing debris and salvaging what they could.
“We noticed on our security camera that the tarp had fallen. None of our clients were here. They were all safe. They were up in the cold weather shelter,” said Beth Lake, a volunteer at the church. “They’re just up here cleaning things out, getting people’s belongings out. We’re going to put them inside, get them to dry off a little bit.”
Lake said those who typically stay at the outdoor shelter will remain inside at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City for the rest of the week as temperatures continue to fall.
The storm’s aftermath has also created hazardous conditions across the area, with frozen sidewalks and the threat of black ice posing dangers to drivers and pedestrians.
Black ice forms when temperatures drop below freezing at 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower and can be difficult to see, making roads and walkways especially dangerous.
According to Coast TV’s First Alert Weather forecast, temperatures are expected to remain well below average for this time of year, with daytime highs projected to stay below freezing throughout the week.
Lake urged those who must work outside to take extra precautions.
With temperatures continuing to fall, black ice is expected to remain a major concern for Ocean City and surrounding coastal communities in the days ahead.
