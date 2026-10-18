OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Golf Club will host its inaugural Black Friday Birdie Bash on Friday, Nov. 27, featuring a morning golf tournament, prizes and holiday shopping deals.
The golf club says the tournament will follow a four-person scramble format, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Teams can compete in men's, women's and mixed divisions.
Golfers will have opportunities to win door prizes and compete in Closest to the Pin contests on every par 3. Tournament prizes will include gift cards to the Pro Shop and Touch of Italy.
According to the Ocean Pines Golf Clubegistration costs $50 for members and $80 for nonmembers. The fee includes range balls, golf with a cart, food after the round and entry into the prize pools.
To register, the association says to call the Ocean Pines Golf Club Pro Shop at 410-641-6057.