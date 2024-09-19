OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Association Police Department has been awarded more than $61,000 in grants to enhance public safety efforts and manage rising public safety costs.
The Ocean Pines Association says the funding, provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention and the Maryland Highway Safety Office, will help improve officer safety, increase law enforcement visibility at community events and promote departmental transparency.
“These grants are critical in helping us meet the growing needs of our community,” Police Chief Tim Robinson said. “They will ensure we can continue to provide high-level safety and security for Ocean Pines, while keeping costs manageable for our residents.”
Grants from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention include:
- Body Armor Grant: $3,891 to cover 50% of the cost of a new vest for an officer.
- Community Grant Program: $4,456 for officer overtime to enhance safety at large community events.
- Police Accountability, Community, and Transparency (PACT) Grant: $35,000 for advanced body cameras.
- Police Recruitment and Retention Grant: $15,125 to support recruitment and retention incentives.
Additional grants from the Maryland Highway Safety Office include:
- Speed Enforcement Grant: $900 to support speed enforcement initiatives.
- Impaired Driving Grant: $1,035 to reduce impaired driving incidents.
- Occupant Protection Grant: $990 to promote seat belt and child safety seat enforcement.
For more information on the Ocean Pines Police Department, visit www.oceanpinespolice.com.