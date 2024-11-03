OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department is once again participating in the "Be a Santa to a Senior" program, organized by Home Instead, to provide local seniors with thoughtful gifts for the holiday season.
Starting Nov. 5, the Ocean Pines Association says the community can visit the Ocean Pines Community Center to pick up ornaments from the lobby Christmas tree, each featuring a local senior’s name and a list of requested essentials.
Last year, nearly 900 seniors received gifts through the program, including almost 200 from the Ocean Pines community. Organizers encourage participants to add a personal touch by including a small extra gift.
The community asks that wrapped items be returned to the community center by Dec. 2, and Home Instead will handle the delivery.