OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Association and the Ocean Pines Garden Club have joined forces to create pollinator garden beds along Ocean Parkway, a project designed to support local wildlife and enhance community beauty.
Spearheaded by General Manager John Viola in summer 2024, the initiative brings together partnerships with the Ocean Pines Public Works Department, University of Maryland Extension, Assateague Coastal Bays, Lower Shore Land Trust and Bluebird Farms.
The gardens aim to introduce native plants that thrive in Ocean Pines’ climate and require minimal watering, attracting pollinators vital to the ecosystem. Community recommendations, including advice from University of Maryland Extension Agent Ginny Rosencranz, led to the fall planting of resilient native species.
Senior Public Works Director Eddie Wells and the Public Works team prepared the garden sites, selecting visible locations at North Gate, South Gate and across from Pintail Park. In collaboration with Master Gardener Sandy Gaffigan and Bluebird Farms’ Nancie Corbett, the planting plans were designed to feature seasonal blooms, from grape hyacinths in spring to smooth asters in fall, providing pollinator-friendly flowers through three seasons.
The initial stages of planting will begin this fall with grasses and hyacinths, and native plant plugs are scheduled for March. Signage encourages residents to “please BEE patient” as the gardens mature, with blooms expected by May 2025.