OCEAN PINES, Md. — Residents of Ocean Pines will see a temporary water outage on August 1, as routine maintenance is carried out on local water lines.
The Ocean Pines Association has planned the outage to occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will affect residents on Falconbridge Road, Mast Court, Fantail Court, Birdsnest Drive and a portion of Windjammer Road.
The maintenance, conducted by an outside contractor, is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the reliability and safety of the water supply, said the association. Worcester County Water Department staff will flush the lines following the repairs to clear the system and prevent brown water issues.
Residents who continue to experience brown water after the maintenance is complete are advised to contact the Worcester County Water Department at 443-783-0039.