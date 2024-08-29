OCEAN PINES, Md. - Two Ocean Pines volunteers brought joy to locals on Wednesday, fulfilling their dreams through the Twilight Wish Foundation.
Lester Mason, 80, and Chauncey Corbin, 70, long-time clients of the Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) in Newark, Maryland, were the recipients of this act. The WCDC, established in 1973, supports individuals with intellectual disabilities by providing employment opportunities.
Worcester County Twilight Wish Foundation Chapter Director Carolyn Dryzga, along with volunteer Barb Peletier, introduced Mason and Corbin to Ocean City Cruzers Club President Ronnie Young and his 1929 Ford Roadster.
The Ocean Pines Association says that Mason, a WCDC resident for over 30 years, is known for his love of cars, often seen with a picture book of his favorite models. Corbin, who has been at the center since 1999, shares this passion, although the association says his intellectual disability prevented him from obtaining a driver’s license.
“We’ve been going to nursing homes and visiting the Developmental Center, and just asked people to keep their ears open if they had anyone with a wish,” Peletier said.
“We both feel that, if we can make somebody happy, it’s a wonderful thing that we’ve discovered, and it’s great that we can share this together,” Dryzga said.
Currently, the Worcester Twilight Wish chapter operates with just two volunteers, but plans are in place to expand their team next year.
For more information about local opportunities with the Twilight Wish Foundation, contact Carolyn Dryzga at twfworcoa@gmail.com or call 302-889-0040 or 215-519-3670. Visit www.twilightwish.org for additional details.